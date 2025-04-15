ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.52, but opened at $12.21. ADS-TEC Energy shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 6,423 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ADSE

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADS-TEC Energy

(Get Free Report)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.