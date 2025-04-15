T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 76,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 37,260 shares.The stock last traded at $42.26 and had previously closed at $42.08.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $520.66 million, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.30.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

About T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAGG. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

