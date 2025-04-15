T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 76,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 37,260 shares.The stock last traded at $42.26 and had previously closed at $42.08.
T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $520.66 million, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.30.
T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF
About T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF
The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.
