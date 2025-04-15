iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 8,526 shares.The stock last traded at $186.61 and had previously closed at $183.62.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

