SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 515,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 468,199 shares.The stock last traded at $22.83 and had previously closed at $22.83.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 110,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

