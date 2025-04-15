Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.81, but opened at $38.91. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 467,050 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,578,372.26. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $737,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,820,022.64. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,739. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 500.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 281.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 113,500.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

