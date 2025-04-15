Kin (KIN) Market Capitalization Hits $7.91 Million

Kin (KIN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. Kin has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and $250,250.83 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kin has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85,522.10 or 1.00670625 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,373.54 or 1.00412778 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About Kin
Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 2,757,861,681,637 tokens. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.
