ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ASGN from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 13.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 665,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after buying an additional 78,794 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 47,970.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 65,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,719 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ASGN during the first quarter worth about $396,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.24. 65,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average is $82.44. ASGN has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $105.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.20.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. ASGN had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

