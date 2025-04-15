ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.40.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ASGN from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
ASGN traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.24. 65,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average is $82.44. ASGN has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $105.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.20.
ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. ASGN had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.
ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.
