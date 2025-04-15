BitShares Market Cap Hits $2.84 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. BitShares has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $106,858.66 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000617 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

