Steven D. Cohan Sells 5,003 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,230.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven D. Cohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of Copart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,646. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.72. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,567.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

