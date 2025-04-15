Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Price

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $208.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.53.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $4.19 on Tuesday, reaching $162.69. 276,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,767. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $136.18 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 33,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 74.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 17.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

