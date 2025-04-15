CashBackPro (CBP) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $4,930.68 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

CashBackPro Profile

CBP is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.0268136 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $5,315.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

