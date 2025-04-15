Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,329 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.6% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $74,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. CacheTech Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,025,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,876 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 64,989 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tesla from $550.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $373.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.59.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $252.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.51. The company has a market cap of $811.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

