IntegraFin’s (IHP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.80) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IHP

IntegraFin Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at IntegraFin

LON IHP traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 308.50 ($4.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 323.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 351.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. IntegraFin has a twelve month low of GBX 263 ($3.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 414 ($5.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

In other IntegraFin news, insider Alexander Scott purchased 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.79) per share, for a total transaction of £1,092.63 ($1,440.70). Also, insider Euan Marshall purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,767.41). Insiders have bought 4,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,381 in the last 90 days. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IntegraFin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.