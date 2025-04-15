Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Porvair (LON:PRV)

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON PRV traded up GBX 30 ($0.40) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 730 ($9.63). 19,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 686.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 678.33. Porvair has a 12 month low of GBX 594 ($7.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 758 ($9.99). The company has a market cap of £334.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Porvair had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Porvair will post 39.0358613 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porvair news, insider Ben Stocks sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.44), for a total transaction of £501,200 ($660,864.98). 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

