Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 349 ($4.60) to GBX 320 ($4.22) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 545 ($7.19) to GBX 490 ($6.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 456 ($6.01) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 538.76 ($7.10).
In related news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 7,500 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £21,375 ($28,184.34). Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
