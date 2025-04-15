Short Interest in CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Drops By 70.8%

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the March 15th total of 396,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
CTP Price Performance
Shares of CTPVF remained flat at C$14.99 during trading on Tuesday. CTP has a 52 week low of C$14.99 and a 52 week high of C$14.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.99.
CTP Company Profile
