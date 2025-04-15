Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Down 70.3% in March

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the March 15th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Roscan Gold Price Performance
Shares of RCGCF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 120,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,407. Roscan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Roscan Gold
