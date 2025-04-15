Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Down 70.3% in March

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the March 15th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Roscan Gold Price Performance

Shares of RCGCF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 120,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,407. Roscan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

