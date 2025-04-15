Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Petrus Resources Stock Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS PTRUF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. 113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,968. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Petrus Resources
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 2 Under-the-Radar Consumer Staples Stocks With Big Dividends
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- NATO Deal Sparks 4% Jump in Palantir Stock—What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.