Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Petrus Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS PTRUF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. 113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,968. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

