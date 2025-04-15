Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 103.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. 3,166,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,570,875. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $357,265.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,475 shares in the company, valued at $634,224.50. This trade represents a 36.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,549,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,330.09. This represents a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.