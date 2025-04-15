Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading Down 0% on Analyst Downgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $765.00 to $685.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as low as $526.76 and last traded at $531.23. 4,377,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 14,734,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $531.48.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Arete Research raised Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $786.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $583.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.93.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,060 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total transaction of $3,727,550.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,747.13. This trade represents a 49.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $3,466,769.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $15,422,186.45. The trade was a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,214 shares of company stock worth $304,162,130. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $624.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

