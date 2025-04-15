Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $302.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ECL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $306.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.67.

ECL traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $239.72. The company had a trading volume of 407,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $217.05 and a 1 year high of $273.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 5,721 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.04, for a total transaction of $1,510,572.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,486.96. This trade represents a 60.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 10,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $2,898,543.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,860.80. This represents a 40.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,435 shares of company stock worth $4,637,985. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 194,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,384,000 after purchasing an additional 67,320 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

