Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHAK. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.05.

SHAK traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $83.10. 273,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 360.86 and a beta of 1.80. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $139.89.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

