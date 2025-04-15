UBS Group Cuts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $32.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE AA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,297. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.08, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Alcoa by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

