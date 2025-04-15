Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 17,128 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,128 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $33,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.6 %

PEP opened at $146.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $201.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.39 and a 200-day moving average of $155.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

