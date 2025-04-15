Dodge & Cox Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 399,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in American Express were worth $118,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $24,303,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 146,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,384,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $255.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 52-week low of $216.51 and a 52-week high of $326.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $325.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXP

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total value of $3,027,327.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,795. This represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total value of $4,765,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,492.04. This trade represents a 38.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.