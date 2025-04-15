io.net (IO) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week

io.net (IO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, io.net has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One io.net token can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. io.net has a market capitalization of $92.76 million and approximately $23.52 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

io.net Token Profile

io.net’s genesis date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,595,959 tokens. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The official website for io.net is io.net.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 153,595,959.82 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 0.60322891 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 236 active market(s) with $22,543,073.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

