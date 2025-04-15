Spectral (SPEC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.15 Million

Spectral (SPEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. Spectral has a market capitalization of $14.30 million and $12.15 million worth of Spectral was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectral token can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00001628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectral has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,569.76 or 1.00722077 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85,421.30 or 1.00547337 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Spectral Token Profile

Spectral launched on May 7th, 2024. Spectral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,339,134 tokens. Spectral’s official website is www.spectrallabs.xyz. Spectral’s official Twitter account is @spectral_labs.

Buying and Selling Spectral

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectral (SPEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spectral has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 14,104,697 in circulation. The last known price of Spectral is 1.42367406 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $14,309,795.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spectrallabs.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectral should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

