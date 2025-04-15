Monero Price Reaches $215.20 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, Monero has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and approximately $75.41 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $215.20 or 0.00253305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,956.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00011036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.75 or 0.00381081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00089841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00017762 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00033129 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

