Monero Price Reaches $215.20 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, Monero has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and approximately $75.41 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $215.20 or 0.00253305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00006046 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,956.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00011036 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.75 or 0.00381081 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00089841 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00017762 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00033129 BTC.
Monero Coin Profile
Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.