Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in TransDigm Group stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TDG traded up $17.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,355.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,323. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,336.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,322.97. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,469.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total transaction of $53,832,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,138,354.85. This trade represents a 28.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,144. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,594 shares of company stock worth $140,302,268 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,204,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.