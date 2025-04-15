Operose Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Operose Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IVV stock opened at $541.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $557.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $572.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $586.51.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

