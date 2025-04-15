United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) Stock Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in United Community Banks stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 3/31/2025.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

UCB stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.49. 107,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,536. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.80. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $35.38.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at United Community Banks

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In related news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,742.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,012.16. This represents a 122.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,072,017.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,104.96. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $665,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $1,250,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,223,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

