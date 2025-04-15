Operose Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Operose Advisors LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,236,176,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $592,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after buying an additional 1,539,888 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in International Business Machines by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,687,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,909,000 after acquiring an additional 800,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23,311.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 697,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,262,000 after purchasing an additional 694,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IBM opened at $239.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $266.45. The company has a market capitalization of $221.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

