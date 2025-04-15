Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 212.7% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,499. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

