Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Up 214.4% in March

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,194,600 shares, an increase of 214.4% from the March 15th total of 380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.5 days.

Evolution Mining Trading Up 4.3 %

CAHPF traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. 15,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994. Evolution Mining has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

Evolution Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Evolution Mining’s payout ratio is 29.28%.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

