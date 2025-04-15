Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 217.2% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BAERW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 35,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,929. Bridger Aerospace Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.