Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 217.2% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BAERW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 35,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,929. Bridger Aerospace Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.
Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bridger Aerospace Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 2 Under-the-Radar Consumer Staples Stocks With Big Dividends
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- NATO Deal Sparks 4% Jump in Palantir Stock—What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.