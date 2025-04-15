1inch Network (1INCH) Price Up 3.4% This Week

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. 1inch Network has a market capitalization of $234.30 million and $17.89 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1inch Network token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,569.75 or 1.00350768 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85,428.71 or 1.00185359 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
1inch Network Profile
1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,385,525,403 tokens. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.
1inch Network Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
