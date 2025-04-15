Creditcoin (CTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.84 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $257.06 million and $20.84 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001173 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Creditcoin
Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 449,416,053 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
