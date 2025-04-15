Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. Citigroup updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE C traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $65.02. 4,577,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,748,834. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 30th. Barclays raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citigroup stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 166.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

