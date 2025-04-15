Adtalem Global Education’s (ATGE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.00. 54,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.36. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $496,887.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,384.32. The trade was a 37.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

