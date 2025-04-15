Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Update

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 73,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RSSS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 5,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,542. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.61. Research Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 million. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Research Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Research Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

