Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Short Interest Down 85.1% in March

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the March 15th total of 26,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMRI traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $391.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.76. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $33.98.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1386 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

