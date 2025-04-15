Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the March 15th total of 70,000 shares. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 816,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Siyata Mobile Price Performance

NASDAQ SYTA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 247,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,298. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $116,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.04. Siyata Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $885.58.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 4th. The company reported ($18.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.99) by ($11.56). Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 180.79% and a negative net margin of 168.59%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 million.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

