BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. BranchOut Food had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 255.53%.
BranchOut Food Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BOF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,765. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.30. BranchOut Food has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.
About BranchOut Food
