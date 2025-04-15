First Digital USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $2.62 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,569.75 or 1.00350768 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,428.71 or 1.00185359 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 1,639,405,183 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 1,660,405,182.963664. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99794099 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 505 active market(s) with $2,544,018,888.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

