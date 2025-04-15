KOK (KOK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,403.62

KOK (KOK) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $79,998.09 and $1,403.62 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00003493 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00026204 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00002594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000019 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00016194 USD and is up 10.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $219.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.