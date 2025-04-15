Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Devon Energy stock on April 9th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/8/2025.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.79. 2,009,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,371,749. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Trading set a $50.00 target price on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 22.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 284,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,892,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $619,747,000 after buying an additional 206,884 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.