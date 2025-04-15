Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Schneider National stock on March 5th.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Schneider National stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,527. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Schneider National from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, March 28th. National Bankshares set a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 489.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

