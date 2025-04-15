The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 22.10 Per Share

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.29) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 23.5% increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Weir Group Price Performance

LON WEIR opened at GBX 2,174 ($28.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,303.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,239.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,832 ($24.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,496 ($32.91).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The Weir Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Weir Group will post 136.0509554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Weir Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,491 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,022 ($26.66), for a total value of £70,588.02 ($93,074.92). Also, insider Brian Puffer sold 9,794 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,414 ($31.83), for a total transaction of £236,427.16 ($311,744.67). Insiders sold 40,751 shares of company stock worth $93,928,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.96) to GBX 2,700 ($35.60) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on The Weir Group

The Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.