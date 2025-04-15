Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $61.41 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,199 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $61,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,589,145,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,223,000 after purchasing an additional 126,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,176,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,036,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,423,000 after buying an additional 194,814 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $239.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $266.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

