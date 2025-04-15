KeyCorp Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $60.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

NYSE:CMG opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

